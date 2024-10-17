Left Menu

Eggs and Politics: Tensions Boil Over in Odisha's Jajpur District

Tensions rose in Odisha's Jajpur district as youths hurled eggs at BJD leader Pranab Kumar Balabantaray's vehicle. The incident occurred during his visit to Laxmi Puja pandals. Balabantaray accused supporters of rival MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo. An investigation has been launched into the disturbance.

Updated: 17-10-2024 21:24 IST

  
  India

In an unexpected turn of events, tensions flared in Odisha's Jajpur district when a group of youths hurled eggs at the vehicle of BJD leader and former Dharmasala MLA Pranab Kumar Balabantaray.

The disturbance unfolded in the village of Kurikana within the Dharmsala Assembly constituency. As Balabantaray navigated from one Laxmi Puja pandal to another, the youths raised vociferous slogans and targeted his vehicle, according to local police.

Despite the disruption, Balabantaray maintained his schedule, continuing visits to other pandals. He suggested that supporters of Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo could be behind the incident. The Jenapur police are actively investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

