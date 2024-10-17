Eggs and Politics: Tensions Boil Over in Odisha's Jajpur District

In an unexpected turn of events, tensions flared in Odisha's Jajpur district when a group of youths hurled eggs at the vehicle of BJD leader and former Dharmasala MLA Pranab Kumar Balabantaray.

The disturbance unfolded in the village of Kurikana within the Dharmsala Assembly constituency. As Balabantaray navigated from one Laxmi Puja pandal to another, the youths raised vociferous slogans and targeted his vehicle, according to local police.

Despite the disruption, Balabantaray maintained his schedule, continuing visits to other pandals. He suggested that supporters of Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo could be behind the incident. The Jenapur police are actively investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)