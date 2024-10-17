EU Confronts Migration Crisis: Security, Politics, and Policy at Crossroads

As the European Union summit approaches, migration emerges as a pivotal topic, with significant focus on countering Russia and Belarus's use of migratory influxes as political leverage. Diplomatic officials emphasize the urgency of solidifying EU borders and revisiting policies to effectively repatriate irregular migrants.

Summit discussions will also reinforce the EU's steadfast support for Ukraine against Russia's military advances, alongside advocacy for peace in the Middle East. However, arresting the trend of irregular entries, perceived as a major political and security threat, remains a priority for member states, amidst populist party rise.

Recent data indicates a decline in irregular migrants compared to prior years, yet public sentiment, fueled by incidents like Germany's Solingen attack, suggests otherwise. Current strategies include reinforced border checks and temporary policy adaptations, though experts highlight the need for unified long-term solutions beyond Europe's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)