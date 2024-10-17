Beyond Politics: Building Himachal's Future Through Infrastructure

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh has called for an emphasis on state development above political affiliations, drawing on historical interactions between former Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee and Congress's Virbhadra Singh to illustrate his point.

During a birthday celebration at the Congress office in Shimla, Singh announced an additional Rs 20 crore from the Centre for road infrastructure projects, reaffirming the state government's commitment to prioritizing welfare and infrastructure improvements.

Highlighting recent approvals, Singh credited his advocacy to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during a Delhi visit, citing the vital role of cooperation across political lines in advancing local development. Enhanced road plans aim to benefit both residents and tourists, offering alternative routes during monsoons.

