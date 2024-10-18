Left Menu

School Shooting Shock: Teen and Father Indicted in Georgia Tragedy

A Georgia grand jury indicted a 14-year-old accused shooter and his father for the September killings of two students and two teachers. Colt Gray faces life imprisonment for 55 counts, while his father, Colin Gray, faces 29 charges. The incident highlights emerging legal strategies targeting parents in school shootings.

Updated: 18-10-2024 03:14 IST
School Shooting Shock: Teen and Father Indicted in Georgia Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, a Georgia grand jury has indicted 14-year-old Colt Gray and his father, Colin Gray, following the September shooting at Apalachee High School that left two students and two teachers dead.

Colt Gray faces a total of 55 charges, including multiple counts of malice and felony murder. Meanwhile, his father faces 29 charges, such as second-degree murder, as prosecutors use a novel legal approach against parental responsibility in school shootings.

The tragic incident, which also wounded nine individuals, underscores efforts to address and mitigate school-related gun violence by examining the role of parental accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

