School Shooting Shock: Teen and Father Indicted in Georgia Tragedy

In a significant development, a Georgia grand jury has indicted 14-year-old Colt Gray and his father, Colin Gray, following the September shooting at Apalachee High School that left two students and two teachers dead.

Colt Gray faces a total of 55 charges, including multiple counts of malice and felony murder. Meanwhile, his father faces 29 charges, such as second-degree murder, as prosecutors use a novel legal approach against parental responsibility in school shootings.

The tragic incident, which also wounded nine individuals, underscores efforts to address and mitigate school-related gun violence by examining the role of parental accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)