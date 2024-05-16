Recent frosts in Russia killed crops on 1% of the sowing area, minister says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-05-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 17:55 IST
Recent frosts in Russia have killed crops on 1% of the total sowing area, or approximately 830,000 hectares, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut was quoted as saying on Thursday.
Two waves of frost this month particularly affected central Russia, the Volga region and northern parts of the Southern Federal District.
