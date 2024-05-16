Odisha: 1 killed as quarry collapses in Jajpur, 3 still trapped

A worker died and three others were trapped as a black stone quarry collapsed in Odisha's Jajpur district on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened in Dhankari in Dharmasala police station area, they said. An operation was underway to rescue the three labourers who were suspected to be trapped under the debris, they added.

The NDRF was leading the operation, in which the local police and fire services personnel were also involved.

