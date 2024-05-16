Left Menu

Odisha: 1 killed as quarry collapses in Jajpur, 3 still trapped

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 16-05-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 22:22 IST
A worker died and three others were trapped as a black stone quarry collapsed in Odisha's Jajpur district on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened in Dhankari in Dharmasala police station area, they said. An operation was underway to rescue the three labourers who were suspected to be trapped under the debris, they added.

The NDRF was leading the operation, in which the local police and fire services personnel were also involved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

