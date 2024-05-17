Left Menu

French police 'neutralised' armed person who tried to set fire to synagogue in Rouen - Darmanin

French police officers in Rouen 'neutralised' an armed individual who was intent on setting fire to the town's synagogue, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday. The incident occurred early on Friday morning, Darmanin said in a post on social network X. Regional French broadcaster France 3 said fire fighters were on the site. Rouen mayor said in a post the Normandy town was 'battered and shocked'.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 12:07 IST
French police 'neutralised' armed person who tried to set fire to synagogue in Rouen - Darmanin

French police officers in Rouen 'neutralised' an armed individual who was intent on setting fire to the town's synagogue, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday.

The incident occurred early on Friday morning, Darmanin said in a post on social network X. Regional French broadcaster France 3 said fire fighters were on the site.

Rouen mayor said in a post the Normandy town was 'battered and shocked'. Against the backdrop of tensions in Middle East and Israel's ground offensive in the Gaza strip, France recently raised its alert level to the highest level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024