French police 'neutralised' armed person who tried to set fire to synagogue in Rouen - Darmanin

French police officers in Rouen 'neutralised' an armed individual who was intent on setting fire to the town's synagogue, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday.

The incident occurred early on Friday morning, Darmanin said in a post on social network X. Regional French broadcaster France 3 said fire fighters were on the site.

Rouen mayor said in a post the Normandy town was 'battered and shocked'. Against the backdrop of tensions in Middle East and Israel's ground offensive in the Gaza strip, France recently raised its alert level to the highest level.

