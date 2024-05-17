India-Bangladesh Bilateral Meeting Bolsters Capacity Building Cooperation

In a significant bilateral engagement held online on May 16th, 2024, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India, Shri V. Srinivas, convened with Rectors (Secretaries) from four Capacity Building Institutions and Senior Officials from the Ministry of Public Administration of Bangladesh. Mr. Sukesh Kumar Sarker, Director General (Secretary) of the National Academy for Planning and Development (NAPD), Bangladesh, represented the Bangladeshi delegation.

The meeting was also attended by Md. Ashraf Uddin, Rector (Secretary) of the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC), Dr. Md. Omar Faruque, Rector (Secretary) of the Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy (BCSAA), Dr. Md. Shahidullah, Rector (Secretary) of the National Academy for Development Administration (NADA), Bangladesh, and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, Dr. M. Ziaul Haque.

From the Indian side, Shri N.B.S. Rajput, Joint Secretary of DARPG, along with other senior officials from the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, DARPG, National Centre of Good Governance (NCGG), and the High Commission of India to Bangladesh participated in the meeting.

Discussions during the meeting encompassed various topics, including conducting Capacity Building Programs for the Faculty of Capacity Building Institutions of the Ministry of Public Administration, the Senior Executive Development Program, an Alumni Meet of Bangladesh Civil Servants at NCGG, and the participation of Bangladesh Civil Servants in the 27th National e-Governance Conference.

Following fruitful deliberations, it was agreed that NCGG would curate a one-week capacity-building program for senior civil servants of Bangladesh, along with two two-week programs for faculty members of BPATC, BCS Administration Academy, NAPD, and NADA of Bangladesh, scheduled for July and September 2024. Additionally, NCGG will organize an alumni meet covering select alumni from 71 capacity-building programs conducted for senior civil servants of Bangladesh to facilitate shared learning experiences. DARPG will extend invitations to awarded Bangladesh civil servants as speakers at the 27th National e-Governance Conference.

Notably, the National Centre of Good Governance (NCGG) has successfully conducted 71 Capacity Building Programs for 2660 Bangladesh Civil Service Officers from 2014 to 2024. Both sides have mutually agreed to renew collaboration for capacity-building programs for 1500 civil servants for the period 2025-2030, further strengthening the bilateral cooperation in this crucial domain.