Anti-Corruption Unit Swiftly Foils Approach During T20 World Cup
The ICC's anti-corruption unit swiftly acted on a report from a Ugandan player regarding a former Kenya international's approach during the T20 World Cup. The Ugandan player promptly reported the incident, resulting in a warning for all associate teams. The ICC's protocols prioritize maintaining the integrity of the game.
In a decisive move, the International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption unit swiftly addressed an approach made by a former Kenya international to a Ugandan player during the T20 World Cup.
Sources reveal that the incident occurred during the league matches in Guyana when the former Kenya pacer contacted the Ugandan team member multiple times using different phone numbers.
Following strict anti-corruption procedures, the Ugandan player reported the incident to the on-site Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU). Consequently, officials immediately raised a red flag and alerted all associate teams about the former player.
