Nicholas Pooran's Six-Hitting Show Helps West Indies Decimate Afghanistan in T20 World Cup

Nicholas Pooran put on a masterclass of six-hitting prowess as the West Indies defeated Afghanistan by 104 runs in their final Group C match of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Both teams had already secured their places in the Super 8, but it was the two-time champions West Indies who showcased their batting strength, assembling a formidable 218 for five. Pooran was at the forefront with a blistering 98 from 53 balls, including 8 sixes and 6 fours. This was the highest total for the hosts in any men's T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan crumbled under scoreboard pressure, managing just 114 in 16.2 overs. This defeat came after they opted to bowl first—a decision that backfired spectacularly.

