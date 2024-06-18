Shehnaaz Gill Joins Plix as Brand Ambassador for #WeightLossKaBigBoss

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India – Plix, a prominent name in plant-based nutrition and personal care, has proudly appointed Shehnaaz Gill as the brand ambassador for their nutrition range.

Gill is set to spearhead Plix's latest campaign, #WeightLossKaBigBoss, highlighting their top-selling product, Apple Cider Vinegar Effervescent.

The collaboration leverages Gill's influential journey and relatable persona, aiming to extend Plix's health-promoting, flavorful products to a broader audience.

