Shehnaaz Gill Joins Plix as Brand Ambassador for #WeightLossKaBigBoss

Plix, a leading plant-based nutrition brand, announces Shehnaaz Gill as the new brand ambassador for their nutrition range. Her association highlights the benefits of Plix's Apple Cider Vinegar Effervescent in promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. The campaign #WeightLossKaBigBoss aims to reach a wider audience with effective and tasty nutrition solutions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 10:25 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India – Plix, a prominent name in plant-based nutrition and personal care, has proudly appointed Shehnaaz Gill as the brand ambassador for their nutrition range.

Gill is set to spearhead Plix's latest campaign, #WeightLossKaBigBoss, highlighting their top-selling product, Apple Cider Vinegar Effervescent.

The collaboration leverages Gill's influential journey and relatable persona, aiming to extend Plix's health-promoting, flavorful products to a broader audience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

