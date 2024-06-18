Shehnaaz Gill Joins Plix as Brand Ambassador for #WeightLossKaBigBoss
Plix, a leading plant-based nutrition brand, announces Shehnaaz Gill as the new brand ambassador for their nutrition range. Her association highlights the benefits of Plix's Apple Cider Vinegar Effervescent in promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. The campaign #WeightLossKaBigBoss aims to reach a wider audience with effective and tasty nutrition solutions.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 10:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India – Plix, a prominent name in plant-based nutrition and personal care, has proudly appointed Shehnaaz Gill as the brand ambassador for their nutrition range.
Gill is set to spearhead Plix's latest campaign, #WeightLossKaBigBoss, highlighting their top-selling product, Apple Cider Vinegar Effervescent.
The collaboration leverages Gill's influential journey and relatable persona, aiming to extend Plix's health-promoting, flavorful products to a broader audience.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unlocking Mindfulness: Age-Specific Benefits for Mental Health
Insightful Advances in Global Health: From Breast Cancer Cure to Pandemic Preparedness
Dalai Lama Heads to U.S. for Knee Treatment Amid Health Concerns
Navigating Vegan and Vegetarian Diets: Key Differences and Health Insights
Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies