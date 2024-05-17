DPIIT Hosts Inaugural 'ONDC Startup Mahotsav' to Foster Collaboration and Innovation

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) organized the inaugural 'ONDC Startup Mahotsav' on May 17, 2024, at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi. This pioneering event marked the convergence of two flagship initiatives of DPIIT - the Startup India initiative and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

Secretary of DPIIT, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, reiterated the government's steadfast commitment to nurturing the startup ecosystem and fostering innovation. He emphasized the significance of the ONDC Startup Mahotsav as a pivotal moment for Indian startups to capitalize on the opportunities unlocked by ONDC. Singh highlighted the rapid growth and maturation of the ONDC network over the past year and a half, reflecting DPIIT's and the industry's dedication to democratizing digital commerce in India.

The event, held in hybrid mode with approximately 5,000 startups in attendance, saw the participation of over 125 ecosystem stakeholders, including startups, unicorns, and high-growth businesses. Notable entities such as EaseMyTrip, OfBusiness, Winzo, Livspace, GlobalBees, Pristyn Care, Cars24, Physics Wallah, PolicyBazaar, and Zerodha signed Letters of Intent (LoIs) during the event, demonstrating their enthusiasm to collaborate with the ONDC platform.

Joint Secretary of DPIIT, Shri Sanjiv, highlighted the government's vision for ongoing collaboration between startups and the ONDC. He emphasized the pivotal role that startups can play in the ONDC ecosystem by driving innovation, fostering competition, and enhancing consumer choice. More than 125 startups committed to onboard the ONDC network during the event, reflecting the momentum and excitement surrounding this national initiative.

MD & CEO of ONDC, Shri T. Koshy, described the ONDC Startup Mahotsav as a landmark moment in India's digital transformation journey. By fostering collaboration and innovation within the ecosystem, ONDC empowers startups to redefine the rules of e-commerce.

The event showcased insightful panel discussions on topics such as 'Building a Collaborative Future of Indian E-Commerce', 'ONDC - Startup Success Story', and 'Driving Startup Growth through ONDC'. Distinguished speakers shared their perspectives on mutual collaboration and the immense potential for startups and emerging businesses to scale up leveraging the ONDC network.

The Startup India initiative, launched on January 16, 2016, aims to support entrepreneurs and cultivate a robust startup ecosystem in the country. Today, India stands as one of the leading startup hubs globally, with over 1.3 lakh DPIIT-recognized startups operating across more than 55 sectors.

Another flagship initiative, the ONDC, launched in 2021, aims to democratize digital commerce by providing a level playing field for all e-commerce players, especially small-scale businesses. The ONDC lowers entry barriers to digital commerce and fosters inclusivity, benefiting startups as agile innovators driving self-reliance in the country.

The ONDC Startup Mahotsav marks the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between startups and the ONDC platform, heralding a new era of growth and innovation in India's startup ecosystem.