Gunmen kill three foreign tourists in Afghanistan's central Bamyan province
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 17-05-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 21:51 IST
Three foreign tourists and one Afghan citizen were killed by gunmen in Afghanistan's central Bamyan province on Friday, the interior ministry said.
Four foreign nationals and three Afghans were also injured in the attack when gunmen opened fire, said interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qaniee. Four people have been arrested, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
