Israeli military says fighter jet carried out a strike in West Bank
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-05-2024 02:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 02:08 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli military said a fighter jet carried out a strike in the area of Jenin in the occupied West Bank late on Friday.
There were no further details immediately available.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
