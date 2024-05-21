Left Menu

Polish PM Rejects Equivalence Between Israeli PM and Hamas Leaders

Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, denounced the comparison of Israel's PM to Hamas leaders after the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for both. Tusk emphasized the unacceptability of equating a nation's leader with terrorist figures.

Updated: 21-05-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 19:27 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@eucopresident)
  • Country:
  • Poland

Portraying the prime minister of Israel as equivalent to the leaders of Hamas is unacceptable, Poland's prime minister said on Tuesday, after the International Criminal Court prosecutor requested arrest warrants for both Israeli and Hamas leaders.

"An attempt to show that the prime minister of Israel and the leaders of a terrorist organisations are the same, and the involvement of international institutions in this, is unacceptable," Donald Tusk told a news conference.

