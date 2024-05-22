Left Menu

Electoral Mayhem: MLA Caught Damaging EVM Sparks Serious Consequences

The Election Commission has directed the Andhra Pradesh police to take strict action against YSRCP MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy, who was caught damaging an EVM in Macherla during the May 13 polls. The Poll Body emphasized stringent measures to ensure no future disruptions during elections.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 22-05-2024 00:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2024 00:58 IST
Electoral Mayhem: MLA Caught Damaging EVM Sparks Serious Consequences
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Tuesday directed the Andhra Pradesh police chief to take strict criminal action against a ruling YSRCP MLA who was caught on camera damaging an EVM in the Macherla assembly constituency during the May 13 polls.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) were damaged on May 13 in seven polling stations in Macherla constituency, including in polling station number 202 where local MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy allegedly damaged an EVM.

"In Macherla Assembly Constituency, EVMs were damaged in seven polling stations including the PS no (polling station number) 202 where this incident of damage of EVM by the sitting MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy was recorded in the web camera," said a statement from Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena's office late on Tuesday.

Considering the gravity of the matter, the poll body took a serious view of this development, directing the CEO to inform DGP Harish Kumar Gupta to take strict criminal action against all the persons involved.

Palnadu district election officials have provided the footage of these incidents to the police to assist them in the investigation.

"As reported by the police, the name of the MLA (P Ramakrishna Reddy) has been included as accused during the investigation," it said.

Further, the Election Commission called on the police to take stringent action against all the persons involved in the EVM damaging cases to make an example out of them so that ''nobody in the future dares to take any such action to interfere into the peaceful conduct of polls''.

The southern state witnessed poll-related violence at several places in the districts of Palnadu, Tirupati and Anantapur.

Andhra Pradesh went to simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024