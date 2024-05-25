Left Menu

Cyber Swindle: Judge Targeted by High-Profile Impersonation

A district judge in Solapur, Maharashtra, was deceived out of Rs 50,000 through a cyber scam. The fraudster used a photo of a Bombay High Court judge as their WhatsApp display picture to solicit money. Mumbai police are currently investigating the incident.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 17:04 IST
BOM18 MH-ACCIDENT-DRIVER **** Teen's family driver was offered cash, gifts and later threatened to take blame for crash: Police Pune: The father and grandfather of the 17-year-old minor allegedly involved in the Porsche crash offered cash and gifts to their family driver and later threatened him to take the blame for the accident, said Pune police chief Amitesh Kumar on Saturday. **** BOM23 CG-2ND LD FACTORY BLAST **** One killed, six injured in blast at explosives factory in Chhattisgarh; probe ordered Bemetara: One person was killed and at least six were injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory, where rescuers also found body parts, in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Saturday, prompting the government to order a probe, officials said. **** BOM21 CG-NAXALITES-SURRENDER **** 33 Naxalites surrender before security forces in Chhattisgarh Bijapur: As many as 33 Naxalites, three of them carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 5 lakh, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, police said. **** BES6 MH-CHEATING-JUDGE **** Mumbai: Cyber fraudster dupes district judge of Rs 50,000 by impersonating HC judge Mumbai: A district judge from Maharashtra's Solapur was allegedly duped of Rs 50,000 by an unidentified person who used the photo of a judge from the Bombay High Court as a WhatsApp display picture (DP) to ask for the money, police said on Saturday. ****

