Restarting Negotiations: Israel and Hamas Aim for Hostage Deal
Mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas to reach a deal on freeing Israeli hostages held in Gaza are set to restart next week. This decision follows a meeting involving heads of Mossad, CIA, and Qatar's prime minister. New proposals will be led by Egypt and Qatar with active U.S. involvement.
