CJI DY Chandrachud Leads by Example, Casts Vote in Lok Sabha Elections
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud cast his vote in New Delhi for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Accompanied by his wife, he emphasized the importance of voting as a constitutional duty, urging citizens to participate in the democratic process.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday cast his vote in the New Delhi constituency in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The CJI arrived at the polling station along with his wife Kalpana Das.
''Today I fulfilled my duty as a citizen (of the country) by casting my vote. I had said this earlier that this is a major responsibility of every citizen,'' Justice Chandrachud said.
In April, the CJI had urged citizens not to miss the opportunity to vote in the general elections. It is the ''foremost duty'' in a constitutional democracy, he had said.
''We are citizens of the world's largest democracy, which our country is. The Constitution gives us a multitude of rights as citizens,'' Justice Chandrachud had said in a video message for 'My Vote My Voice' mission of the Election Commission (EC) for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
