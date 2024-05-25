Left Menu

Tragic Chemical Factory Blast in Thane: Death Toll Rises to Ten

The death toll from the chemical factory blast in Dombivli, Thane district, rose to ten as rescuers found another body. The blast and fire at Amudan Chemicals also injured over 60 people, causing extensive damage to nearby properties. The factory owner, Malay Mehta, has been remanded in police custody.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-05-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 18:30 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll in the chemical factory blast in Dombivli of Thane district rose to ten on Saturday with the rescuers recovering one more body while clearing the debris at the spot, an official said. ''The rescue and relief team found the charred body of a man while removing the debris. The deceased could not be identified,'' Kalyan tehsildar Sachin Shejal told PTI. A boiler blast and the resultant fire in Amudan Chemicals, located in Phase 2 of Dombivli MIDC, on Thursday killed nine persons and injured more than 60.

The impact of the blast was so severe that it shattered window panes of houses and damaged cars, roads and electric poles in the vicinity, officials had said.

Earlier on Saturday, a court in Thane district remanded in police custody till May 29 the chemical factory owner Malay Mehta (38).

The crime branch's Ulhasnagar unit has taken over the investigation.

