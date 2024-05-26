China and Japan agree to new round of high-level economic dialogue

China and Japan agreed on Sunday to convene a new round of bilateral high-level economic dialogue at an appropriate time, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The agreement came during a meeting in Seoul between China's Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, both of whom will attend a trilateral leader's summit on Monday, along with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Li told Kishida that he hoped Japan would "properly handle issues like Taiwan", according to CCTV, just days after the Chinese military conducted war games around the self-ruled island Beijing claims as part of China.

