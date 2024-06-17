DJ Nabbed for Drug Consumption in Telangana

A DJ was taken into custody in Telangana's Madhapur for allegedly consuming cocaine and cannabis, according to the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB).

The DJ came under scrutiny for frequenting pubs in Madhapur and Gachibowli areas post drug consumption. Based on intelligence, 16 individuals associated with drugs in these pubs were tested, and two—including the DJ—tested positive.

They are now in custody, and a case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Madhapur Police Station. The TGANB aims to curb drug use in institutions and encourages Anti-Drug Committees in schools and colleges to report any suspicions to local authorities.

