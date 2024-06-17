Left Menu

DJ Nabbed for Drug Consumption in Telangana

A DJ in Telangana was taken into custody by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) for allegedly consuming cocaine and cannabis. The DJ, along with another individual, tested positive for drugs after frequent visits to pubs in the Madhapur and Gachibowli areas. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:14 IST
A DJ was taken into custody in Telangana's Madhapur for allegedly consuming cocaine and cannabis, according to the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB).

The DJ came under scrutiny for frequenting pubs in Madhapur and Gachibowli areas post drug consumption. Based on intelligence, 16 individuals associated with drugs in these pubs were tested, and two—including the DJ—tested positive.

They are now in custody, and a case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Madhapur Police Station. The TGANB aims to curb drug use in institutions and encourages Anti-Drug Committees in schools and colleges to report any suspicions to local authorities.

