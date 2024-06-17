Madhya Pradesh Halts Tree-Cutting Plan Amidst Public Outcry

The Madhya Pradesh government has unequivocally rejected a contentious proposal under the New Bhopal 're-densification' plan that could have led to the felling of more than 27,000 trees in the state capital. The decisive move was made in the interest of environmental conservation, amidst rising protests from local residents and environmental activists.

In a Hindi message shared on 'X', State Urban Administration and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya stated, 'Considering environmental protection and the trees in the area of the New Bhopal Re-densification Plan, the proposal was rejected after thorough deliberation. Instructions were provided to evaluate other potential locations. Discussions should also be held with citizens and public representatives at the preliminary stages of the new proposal.'

The initial re-densification plan aimed at demolishing existing constructions in Shivaji Nagar to develop the locality in a more planned manner. However, hundreds of Bhopal residents banded together to prevent the loss of over 27,000 trees, which were at risk of being cut down to accommodate VVIP bungalows. For ten days, citizens, students, and green activists rallied against the proposal, with many participating in symbolic acts of tree worship and protection, including an MLA from the ruling BJP.

MP Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Neeraj Mandloi clarified that no immediate action would be taken against the trees, asserting that the government remains sensitive to their protection. 'It was merely a concept presented by the Housing Board. No approvals have been granted. The government is committed to protecting the trees,' he assured, amid ongoing protests.

