ACB nabs cop taking bribe of Rs 8,000 in Maharashtra’s Gondia district
The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Sunday apprehended a cop while taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 inside the police station where he is posted in Maharashtras Gondia district, an official said.
- Country:
- India
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday apprehended a cop while taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 inside the police station where he is posted in Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said. Assistant sub-inspector Anil Faguji Pardhi (54) from Gondia City police station had demanded Rs 10,000 from a tractor driver to not register a case against him. He brought down the amount to Rs 8,000 after negotiation, the official said. Acting on a complaint by the tractor driver, the ACB laid a trap and caught Pardhi accepting the bribe money inside the police station A case has been registered against Pardhi under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India's Oil Giants Surge to Unprecedented Heights: IOC, BPCL, HPCL Report Collective Profit of Rs 81,000 Crore in FY24
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year
Surge in Illegal Immigration Detected in Manipur: Over 2,000 Apprehended in 2023
CBSE Class 12 Results: Record-Breaking Year with Over 24,000 Candidates Achieving 95%+ Scores, 1.16 Lakh+ above 90%
KPI Green Energy Board Approves Plan to Secure Up to Rs 1,000 Crore in Funding