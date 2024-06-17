Left Menu

Fatal Train Collision in West Bengal’s Darjeeling District: Nine Dead, Dozens Injured

A severe railway accident in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district resulted in at least nine deaths and 41 injuries when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have expressed condolences and announced compensations for victims.

PTI | Newjalpaiguri | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:24 IST
Fatal Train Collision in West Bengal’s Darjeeling District: Nine Dead, Dozens Injured
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, a collision between a goods train and the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express has left at least nine people dead and 41 injured, a senior railway official confirmed.

The deceased include the pilot and co-pilot of the goods train and the guard of the passenger train. The injured were taken to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for treatment, with some reports indicating the casualty count could be as high as 15.

The accident occurred near Rangapani station, some 30 km from New Jalpaiguri station, resulting in the derailment of four rear compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and urged for the swift recovery of the injured via a social media post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024