Fatal Train Collision in West Bengal’s Darjeeling District: Nine Dead, Dozens Injured
A severe railway accident in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district resulted in at least nine deaths and 41 injuries when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have expressed condolences and announced compensations for victims.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, a collision between a goods train and the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express has left at least nine people dead and 41 injured, a senior railway official confirmed.
The deceased include the pilot and co-pilot of the goods train and the guard of the passenger train. The injured were taken to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for treatment, with some reports indicating the casualty count could be as high as 15.
The accident occurred near Rangapani station, some 30 km from New Jalpaiguri station, resulting in the derailment of four rear compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and urged for the swift recovery of the injured via a social media post.
