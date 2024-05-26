Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Knife attacker injures three in metro in Lyon, France

Updated: 26-05-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 20:28 IST
Three people were injured in a knife attack in the metro in the French city of Lyon on Sunday, authorities said.

A suspect was arrested, the local prefecture and a deputy mayor said. "Our thoughts are with the three people injured," Mohamed Chihi, a deputy mayor in charge of security, said on social media platform X.

There was no immediate information on the identity of the attacker or any possible motive. (Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

