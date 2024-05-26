DRI Seizes Rs 8.04 Crore Worth of Smuggled Cigarettes in Mumbai
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 53.64 lakh foreign-brand cigarette sticks valued at Rs 8.04 crore in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and arrested two persons, including the mastermind of the smuggling syndicate. The action followed simultaneous searches across multiple premises. The DRI had previously busted similar syndicates.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 53.64 lakh cigarette sticks of foreign brands with an estimated cost of Rs 8.04 crore from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and arrested two persons, including the mastermind of the smuggling syndicate.
Acting on inputs, DRI sleuths simultaneously searched multiple premises operated by a syndicate purportedly involved in the smuggling of cigarettes and other contraband, an official of the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit said on Sunday.
''The action resulted in the seizure of 53.64 lakh foreign-brand cigarette sticks valued at Rs 8.04 crore,'' he said.
The mastermind of the syndicate and his associate were arrested under the relevant sections of the Customs Act, he said.
The DRI had busted many such syndicates in the past also, the official added.
