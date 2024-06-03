Left Menu

Thailand's Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Bali

Chaowalit Thongduang, one of Thailand’s most wanted fugitives, was arrested in Bali after months on the run. He was apprehended with fake identity documents. Thai authorities will escort him back to Thailand, where he faces multiple charges including murder and drug trafficking.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 03-06-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 10:48 IST
Thailand's Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Bali
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

BANGKOK – One of Thailand's most wanted fugitives, Chaowalit Thongduang, will be escorted home by Thai air force personnel after his arrest on Indonesia's Bali island following a months-long manhunt. Chaowalit had been evading capture in connection with multiple killings and drug trafficking charges in Thailand.

He escaped Thai detention while being treated at a hospital and was arrested last Thursday using a fake Indonesian identity card. Authorities uncovered his identity shortly after he arrived in Aceh, Indonesia, from India in December via a 17-hour speedboat trip, according to Wahyu Widada, head of the Indonesian National Police's Criminal Investigation Department.

Raided at his apartment in Bali's Badung regency, authorities seized four cellphones and several false identity documents from Chaowalit. Indonesian officials are probing local residents who helped forge his identity.

Thai Minister of Justice Tawee Sodsong, who traveled to Indonesia to meet Chaowalit, indicated that the suspect will be flown back to Thailand on a military plane on Tuesday, where he faces charges related to the murder of police officers and drug trafficking.

Additionally, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed confidence in the legal system's ability to bring Chaowalit to justice. Thailand and Indonesia's longstanding extradition agreement, established in 1978, facilitated the arrest and extradition process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
2
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024