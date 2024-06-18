Kane Williamson Honors Trent Boult: A Cricket Legend Bows Out

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Monday paid rich tributes to outgoing pacer Trent Boult, describing him as a great servant of both New Zealand and world cricket. Boult played his final game in the T20 World Cup against Papua New Guinea, ending with stellar figures of 4-0-14-2 in a seven-wicket victory.

Reflecting on Boult's career, Williamson acknowledged the fast bowler's immense contributions and dedication. 'After every tournament, there's a time for reflection, especially with this being Trent's last ICC tournament,' Williamson noted. 'He's been a fantastic servant to the game both locally and internationally.'

Williamson lauded Boult's work ethic, fitness, and clarity in his approach, emphasizing his lasting impact across formats. Boult's remarkable T20I career included 61 matches and 83 wickets, with significant performances in World Cup matches. Williamson concluded by highlighting Boult's role in creating opportunities for young players to step up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)