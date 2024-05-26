Left Menu

Haryana Residents Nabbed with 300 kg Poppy Straw in Udhampur

Two residents from Haryana, Dinesh Kumar and Rajinder Sharma, were arrested in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly smuggling over 300 kg of poppy straw. They were intercepted at Jakhani checkpoint while coming from Srinagar in a mini-truck. A case has been filed and further investigations are ongoing.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-05-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 21:40 IST
Two Haryana residents were arrested allegedly with more than 300 kg of poppy straw in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Dinesh Kumar and Rajinder Sharma, both residents of Haryana's Giraward, were coming from Srinagar in a mini-truck when they were intercepted by police at Jakhani check point along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a police spokesman said.

He said the search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 320-kg poppy straw which they were allegedly smuggling to Haryana.

A case under the relevant sections was registered against the arrested inter-state narcotic smugglers and further investigation is on, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

