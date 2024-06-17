CDS Anil Chauhan Reviews Security Preparedness in Jammu and Udhampur

Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan on Monday closely examined the security conditions in Jammu and Udhampur areas, and assessed the operational readiness of security forces deployed in the region, according to official sources.

He praised the army and air force for their professionalism and coordination in the Northern Command operations.

General Chauhan's visit came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level security review meeting in Delhi, focusing on preparations for the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir.

At his visit to the 16 Corps headquarters in Nagrota and the Northern Command in Udhampur, Chauhan analyzed the regional security posture and the preparedness of the forces.

During the briefing by senior army commanders, including the Northern Army Commander and the General Officer Commanding (GoC), crucial details were discussed.

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff reported on platform X that General Chauhan visited the headquarters of the Northern Command and White Knight Corps at Udhampur and Jammu.

Addressing the officers, the CDS highlighted the necessity of tri-services synergy. He commended the Indian Army and Air Force for their joint operations in the Northern Command sector.

Initiatives toward theaterisation were explained to all officers from Strike One Corps and Fire Fury Corps, signaling a step towards enhanced military integration.

Several security review meetings, involving the home minister and lieutenant governor, have been held to strategize against the surge in terrorist activities in the Jammu region.

The past week witnessed four terrorist attacks, resulting in ten fatalities, including a CRPF member and two terrorists, and injuries to 50 others across the Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts.

