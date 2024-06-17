Sahil Chauhan's Record-Breaking T20I Century

Estonia batsman Sahil Chauhan redefined T20 cricket by hitting the fastest century in the format, achieving the feat in just 27 balls during an international match against Cyprus in Episkopi on Monday. His explosive performance included a staggering 18 sixes, setting a new record.

Chauhan's accomplishment surpassed Jan-Nicol Loftie Eaton's previous record of a 33-ball century and Chris Gayle's 30-ball century in IPL 2013. This exceptional innings also placed Chauhan at the top for the most sixes in a men's T20I game.

Despite a shaky start with two early wickets, Estonia recovered thanks to Chauhan's heroics, eventually overcoming Cyprus' total of 191 for 7. Chauhan's quickfire runs, scored at an astonishing strike rate of 351.21, ensured Estonia's dominance on the opening day of the six-match bilateral series, where they won both games.

