Left Menu

Sahil Chauhan's Record-Breaking T20I Century

Estonia's Sahil Chauhan shattered records with a blistering T20I century off just 27 balls and hit an unprecedented 18 sixes in an international match against Cyprus in Episkopi. His record-breaking innings eclipsed previous fastest centuries in T20 history, showcasing his formidable batting prowess.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 23:03 IST
Sahil Chauhan's Record-Breaking T20I Century
Sahil Chauhan
  • Country:
  • India

Estonia batsman Sahil Chauhan redefined T20 cricket by hitting the fastest century in the format, achieving the feat in just 27 balls during an international match against Cyprus in Episkopi on Monday. His explosive performance included a staggering 18 sixes, setting a new record.

Chauhan's accomplishment surpassed Jan-Nicol Loftie Eaton's previous record of a 33-ball century and Chris Gayle's 30-ball century in IPL 2013. This exceptional innings also placed Chauhan at the top for the most sixes in a men's T20I game.

Despite a shaky start with two early wickets, Estonia recovered thanks to Chauhan's heroics, eventually overcoming Cyprus' total of 191 for 7. Chauhan's quickfire runs, scored at an astonishing strike rate of 351.21, ensured Estonia's dominance on the opening day of the six-match bilateral series, where they won both games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024