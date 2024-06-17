Sahil Chauhan's Record-Breaking T20I Century
Estonia's Sahil Chauhan shattered records with a blistering T20I century off just 27 balls and hit an unprecedented 18 sixes in an international match against Cyprus in Episkopi. His record-breaking innings eclipsed previous fastest centuries in T20 history, showcasing his formidable batting prowess.
- Country:
- India
Estonia batsman Sahil Chauhan redefined T20 cricket by hitting the fastest century in the format, achieving the feat in just 27 balls during an international match against Cyprus in Episkopi on Monday. His explosive performance included a staggering 18 sixes, setting a new record.
Chauhan's accomplishment surpassed Jan-Nicol Loftie Eaton's previous record of a 33-ball century and Chris Gayle's 30-ball century in IPL 2013. This exceptional innings also placed Chauhan at the top for the most sixes in a men's T20I game.
Despite a shaky start with two early wickets, Estonia recovered thanks to Chauhan's heroics, eventually overcoming Cyprus' total of 191 for 7. Chauhan's quickfire runs, scored at an astonishing strike rate of 351.21, ensured Estonia's dominance on the opening day of the six-match bilateral series, where they won both games.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kedar Jadhav Bids Farewell to International Cricket: A Retrospective
Rohit Sharna completes 600 sixes in international cricket
Namibia all-rounder David Weise announces retirement from International cricket after England clash in T20 WC
Netherlands' Sybrand Engelbrecht retires from international cricket