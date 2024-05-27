China's Communist Party Pushes Central Provinces Development
China's Communist Party convened a Politburo meeting on Monday to discuss policies geared towards accelerating the development of central provinces. The meeting also addressed accountability rules to control financial risks, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-05-2024 13:00 IST
China's communist party held a politburo meeting on Monday and discussed policies and measures to promote faster development of central provinces, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The meeting also discussed accountability rules on financial risk control, said Xinhua.
