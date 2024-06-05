Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis Offers Resignation: Takes Full Accountability for Maharashtra Setback

After the BJP's diminished Lok Sabha tally in Maharashtra, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis offered to resign, taking full responsibility for the results. Fadnavis wants to work full-time for the party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The assembly elections are scheduled in less than six months.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:01 IST
In a significant political development, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered to step down from his post following the BJP's reduction from 23 to 9 seats in Maharashtra's Lok Sabha tally. Fadnavis expressed his willingness to focus entirely on the forthcoming assembly elections.

"I take responsibility for the Maharashtra results. I request the party leadership to relieve me from government duties so I can dedicate myself fully to the party for the upcoming assembly elections," Fadnavis stated. The assembly elections are less than six months away.

During a review meeting convened after the Lok Sabha results, top BJP leaders analyzed the party's performance and prepared future strategies. State unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other senior leaders were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

