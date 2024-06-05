Devendra Fadnavis Offers Resignation: Takes Full Accountability for Maharashtra Setback

In a significant political development, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered to step down from his post following the BJP's reduction from 23 to 9 seats in Maharashtra's Lok Sabha tally. Fadnavis expressed his willingness to focus entirely on the forthcoming assembly elections.

"I take responsibility for the Maharashtra results. I request the party leadership to relieve me from government duties so I can dedicate myself fully to the party for the upcoming assembly elections," Fadnavis stated. The assembly elections are less than six months away.

During a review meeting convened after the Lok Sabha results, top BJP leaders analyzed the party's performance and prepared future strategies. State unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other senior leaders were present.

