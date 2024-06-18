Left Menu

Biden's Immigration Overhaul: A Lifeline for Spouses of US Citizens

President Joe Biden plans to announce a significant new policy lifting the threat of deportation for tens of thousands of people married to US citizens. This measure, part of a broader effort to protect undocumented immigrants, was highly anticipated by Democrats and aims to secure work permits and permanent residency.

President Joe Biden is poised to unveil an expansive new policy designed to shield tens of thousands of people married to US citizens from deportation. This bold election-year initiative on immigration has been eagerly awaited by many Democrats seeking more humane immigration reforms.

The announcement, slated for a Tuesday White House event, will celebrate an Obama-era directive offering deportation protections for young undocumented immigrants. Biden's new programme will provide approximately 490,000 spouses of US citizens a 'parole in place' option, preventing deportations and granting work permits to those who have resided in the country for at least a decade.

Though the White House has remained tight-lipped on the policy specifics, it is clear that Biden is leveraging his authority to create avenues for permanent residency and eventual citizenship for qualifying immigrants. This move follows intense deliberations among administration officials, reflecting Biden's commitment to making America's immigration system more equitable and just.

