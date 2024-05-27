Left Menu

Condemnation of Rafah Strikes: A Call for Accountability

Saudi Arabia condemned Israel's attack on Rafah, particularly targeting displaced Palestinians near UNRWA warehouses. Israel's top military prosecutor termed the strike as 'very grave' and stated that an investigation is ongoing.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-05-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 14:25 IST
Condemnation of Rafah Strikes: A Call for Accountability
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia condemned Israel's attack on Rafah, "the latest of which is targeting the tents of displaced Palestinians near the warehouses of UNRWA northwest of Rafah", the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Israel's top military prosecutor described the air strike as "very grave" on Monday and said an investigation by the armed forces continued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024