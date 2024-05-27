Condemnation of Rafah Strikes: A Call for Accountability
Saudi Arabia condemned Israel's attack on Rafah, particularly targeting displaced Palestinians near UNRWA warehouses. Israel's top military prosecutor termed the strike as 'very grave' and stated that an investigation is ongoing.
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-05-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 14:25 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia condemned Israel's attack on Rafah, "the latest of which is targeting the tents of displaced Palestinians near the warehouses of UNRWA northwest of Rafah", the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Israel's top military prosecutor described the air strike as "very grave" on Monday and said an investigation by the armed forces continued.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel kills 15 terrorists in Hamas command center inside UNRWA school
Aerial footage shows Palestinian gunmen in UNRWA Rafah facility
UN experts call for funding reinstatement to UNRWA after independent review
Italy Resumes Aid to UNRWA with Rigorous Oversight
Italy to resume UNRWA funding amid worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza