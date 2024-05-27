Condemnation of Rafah Strikes: A Call for Accountability

Saudi Arabia condemned Israel's attack on Rafah, "the latest of which is targeting the tents of displaced Palestinians near the warehouses of UNRWA northwest of Rafah", the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Israel's top military prosecutor described the air strike as "very grave" on Monday and said an investigation by the armed forces continued.

