Left Menu

Macron Condemns Israel's Strikes on Rafah

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed outrage over Israel's attacks on Rafah, which resulted in the deaths of many displaced people. He urged a halt to these operations, stating there are no safe areas for Palestinian civilians in Rafah.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-05-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 16:31 IST
Macron Condemns Israel's Strikes on Rafah
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he was "outraged" over Israel's latest strikes on Rafah that killed dozens of displaced persons.

"These operations must stop. There are no safe areas in Rafah for Palestinian civilians," Macron said on social network X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024