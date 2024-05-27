Macron Condemns Israel's Strikes on Rafah
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed outrage over Israel's attacks on Rafah, which resulted in the deaths of many displaced people. He urged a halt to these operations, stating there are no safe areas for Palestinian civilians in Rafah.
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-05-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 16:31 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he was "outraged" over Israel's latest strikes on Rafah that killed dozens of displaced persons.
"These operations must stop. There are no safe areas in Rafah for Palestinian civilians," Macron said on social network X.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Family of Four Perishes in Sea Off Gujarat Coast
Israel strikes 120 terror targets across Gaza as Hamas tries to regroup
Tripura: Police inaction in minor's abduction case sparks outrage
Tragedy Strikes: Newly Employed Petrol Pump Attendant Perishes in Hoarding Collapse
Russian air attack strikes high-rise in Ukraine's Kharkiv, mayor says