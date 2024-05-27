Left Menu

BMA Intercepts 28 Bangladeshi Nationals with Fraudulent Visas Ahead of Elections

During the operation, 27 Bangladeshis were found to be in possession of fraudulent visas, and one Bangladeshi did not have a visa at all.

27-05-2024
Dr. Michael Masiapato, Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, commended the immigration officials for their effective interception.
  • South Africa

With just two days before South Africa’s national and provincial elections, the Border Management Authority (BMA) is on high alert at all ports of entry to monitor movements.

On Saturday evening, BMA Immigration officials conducted an intelligence-driven operation on a flight from Dubai. A total of 28 Bangladeshis were intercepted upon arrival at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA). During the operation, 27 Bangladeshis were found to be in possession of fraudulent visas, and one Bangladeshi did not have a visa at all.

The travellers violated the South African Immigration Act by carrying fraudulent travel documents. Consequently, they were denied entry into the country.

Dr. Michael Masiapato, Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, commended the immigration officials for their effective interception. He emphasized the importance of collaboration with embassies and foreign missions to verify visa legitimacy and called for improved detection systems to identify fraudulent documents.

“I commend the diligent efforts of our immigration officers in intercepting the Bangladeshi nationals,” Commissioner Masiapato said. “The BMA's vigilance and commitment to maintaining the integrity of our immigration system is exemplary. This operation underscores the importance of our continuous efforts to secure our borders and ensure that all entrants comply with our legal requirements."

With the critical election period underway, the BMA will continue to tighten its detection systems at all ports of entry. Additionally, 400 new junior border guards have been deployed, and more interceptions are anticipated across the country.  

