Left Menu

President Murmu Attends National Launch of 'Spiritual Empowerment for a Clean and Healthy Society'

In her address, President Murmu emphasized the profound impact of spiritual values on the course of world history and the well-being of nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 23:05 IST
President Murmu Attends National Launch of 'Spiritual Empowerment for a Clean and Healthy Society'
The President's presence at the event reflects the significance of promoting spiritual empowerment as a catalyst for societal well-being and global harmony.     Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
  • Country:
  • India

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, graced the National Launch of 'Spiritual Empowerment for a Clean and Healthy Society,' organized by Brahma Kumaris in New Delhi on May 27, 2024. In her address, President Murmu emphasized the profound impact of spiritual values on the course of world history and the well-being of nations. She highlighted the significance of holistic well-being, emphasizing the importance of nurturing physical, mental, and spiritual dimensions.

President Murmu underscored that spiritual empowerment is the cornerstone of genuine empowerment, linking people of all religions and sects together in a shared understanding. She stressed the role of spirituality in fostering a sense of public welfare and charity, transcending selfishness for the greater good.

Amidst global challenges posed by fear, terror, and conflict, President Murmu commended the Brahma Kumaris Institution for its tireless efforts in promoting spiritual values and universal brotherhood across more than 100 countries. She lauded the institution's unique model, led predominantly by women, as a beacon of spiritual progress and women empowerment on the world stage.

The President's presence at the event reflects the significance of promoting spiritual empowerment as a catalyst for societal well-being and global harmony.    

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024