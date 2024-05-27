President Murmu Attends National Launch of 'Spiritual Empowerment for a Clean and Healthy Society'

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, graced the National Launch of 'Spiritual Empowerment for a Clean and Healthy Society,' organized by Brahma Kumaris in New Delhi on May 27, 2024. In her address, President Murmu emphasized the profound impact of spiritual values on the course of world history and the well-being of nations. She highlighted the significance of holistic well-being, emphasizing the importance of nurturing physical, mental, and spiritual dimensions.

President Murmu underscored that spiritual empowerment is the cornerstone of genuine empowerment, linking people of all religions and sects together in a shared understanding. She stressed the role of spirituality in fostering a sense of public welfare and charity, transcending selfishness for the greater good.

Amidst global challenges posed by fear, terror, and conflict, President Murmu commended the Brahma Kumaris Institution for its tireless efforts in promoting spiritual values and universal brotherhood across more than 100 countries. She lauded the institution's unique model, led predominantly by women, as a beacon of spiritual progress and women empowerment on the world stage.

The President's presence at the event reflects the significance of promoting spiritual empowerment as a catalyst for societal well-being and global harmony.