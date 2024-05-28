NZ Successfully Evacuates Over 300 People from Unrest in New Caledonia

Over 300 people have been successfully flown out of New Caledonia in a joint operation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) and the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

As of today, seven New Zealand government aircraft flights to Nouméa have assisted around 225 New Zealanders and 145 foreign nationals in traveling from New Caledonia to New Zealand.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters described the operation as complex but successful since its commencement on May 21.

"From the moment the international airport was closed due to the unrest in New Caledonia, we put plans in place to help get our people home," Mr. Peters said.

"Once we received permission from French and New Caledonian authorities, flights were dispatched to assist not only our citizens but also foreign nationals from countries seeking our help," Mr. Peters added.

"New Zealanders frequently benefit from consular assistance from our partners in distant locations where we lack representation, so it was important to reciprocate in this instance," Mr. Peters emphasized.

"We were also pleased to help New Caledonians stuck in New Zealand due to the unrest and the closure of Nouméa’s international airport return home."

People from more than 20 other countries were assisted on these repatriation flights, including citizens of the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, France, and Pacific partners such as the Cook Islands, Fiji, Samoa, and Tonga.

Mr. Peters visited the MFAT/NZDF Emergency Coordination Centre in Wellington to personally thank the public servants working on the repatriation efforts. He also praised the work done by staff on the ground in Nouméa, particularly New Zealand’s Consulate-General and other deployed staff providing support.

"We thank the consular staff both here in Wellington and in Nouméa, the NZDF for its rapid and efficient response, and the cooperation of French and Australian officials. As soon as we could help our people, we did," Mr. Peters stated.

Minister of Defence Judith Collins expressed immense pride in the NZDF's professionalism and their assistance to those in need.

“I’m immensely proud of their professionalism and the way they helped all those people who found themselves in this stressful situation,” Ms. Collins said.

“My international counterparts are very grateful for the role we were able to play in getting their nationals out of New Caledonia, exemplifying New Zealand stepping up and doing our part,” she added.

The situation in New Caledonia remains a priority for New Zealand, which will continue collaborating with partners to contribute to a peaceful resolution, according to Mr. Peters.

"Since the situation on the ground escalated two weeks ago, New Zealand has expressed strong concern and called for peace, calm, and dialogue," Mr. Peters said.

"Working with France, Australia, and our Pacific Island partners, we will continue to encourage steps towards a resolution that respects basic principles of dialogue and fairness. Now is the time for cool heads, wisdom, and open dialogue on all sides," he concluded.