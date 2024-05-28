Left Menu

Tragic Murder of 17-Year-Old Girl in Thane: Unidentified Assailants at Large

In Thane, Maharashtra, a case has been registered against unidentified persons for allegedly murdering 17-year-old Tejaswini Manoj Razak. Her strangled and stabbed body was found in a chawl. Police, who discovered ligature marks and stab wounds, are investigating the case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-05-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 12:39 IST
A case has been registered against unidentified persons for allegedly strangling and stabbing a 17-year-old girl whose body was found in a chawl in Maharashtra's Thane city four days ago, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Tejaswini Manoj Razak was found in a room of a chawl in Taricha Pada in the Kolshet area on the night of May 24, an official said.

The police on Monday registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons, he said.

The case was registered after a post-mortem revealed that there were ligature marks and stab wounds on the girl's neck, the official said.

According to the police, the victim, who lived alone, was strangled and stabbed to death.

The Kapaurbawdi police are probing the case, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

