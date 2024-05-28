Israeli Tanks Reach Rafah Centre Amid Gaza Operation
Several Israeli tanks advanced into the center of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, as reported by witnesses. This movement, three weeks into a ground operation, has attracted significant attention from Egypt and the United States. The Israeli military has yet to comment but plans to issue a statement soon.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-05-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 14:13 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Several Israeli tanks on Tuesday reached the centre of Rafah, witnesses told Reuters, three weeks into a ground operation in the southern Gaza Strip city that has has drawn intense scrutiny from neighbouring Egypt and from the United States.
The tanks were spotted near Al-Awda mosque, a central Rafah landmark, the witnesses said. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on their account, saying it would issue a statement about the Rafah operation later. (Writing by Nidal al-Mughrabi)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- Gaza
- Rafah
- tanks
- ground operation
- Egypt
- United States
- Al-Awda mosque
- military
- statement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amnesty condemns Egypt's escalating repression of Dissent Amid Economic Crisis
Israeli military operations in Rafah have "grave security risks", Egypt's foreign minister tells Blinken
Israel says Egypt needs to reopen the Rafah crossing with Gaza
Condoleezza Rice Affirms Strong Strategic Partnership Between India and the United States
Rafah crossing closure is due to Israeli escalation, not Egypt's responsibility, says Egypt's Al Qahera News