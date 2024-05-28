Left Menu

Israeli Tanks Reach Rafah Centre Amid Gaza Operation

Several Israeli tanks advanced into the center of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, as reported by witnesses. This movement, three weeks into a ground operation, has attracted significant attention from Egypt and the United States. The Israeli military has yet to comment but plans to issue a statement soon.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-05-2024 14:13 IST
Several Israeli tanks on Tuesday reached the centre of Rafah, witnesses told Reuters, three weeks into a ground operation in the southern Gaza Strip city that has has drawn intense scrutiny from neighbouring Egypt and from the United States.

The tanks were spotted near Al-Awda mosque, a central Rafah landmark, the witnesses said. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on their account, saying it would issue a statement about the Rafah operation later. (Writing by Nidal al-Mughrabi)

