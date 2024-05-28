Israeli Tanks Reach Rafah Centre Amid Gaza Operation

Several Israeli tanks on Tuesday reached the centre of Rafah, witnesses told Reuters, three weeks into a ground operation in the southern Gaza Strip city that has has drawn intense scrutiny from neighbouring Egypt and from the United States.

The tanks were spotted near Al-Awda mosque, a central Rafah landmark, the witnesses said. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on their account, saying it would issue a statement about the Rafah operation later. (Writing by Nidal al-Mughrabi)

