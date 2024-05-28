Left Menu

TMC Leader Charged with Conspiracy and Attempt to Murder in ED Attack

The CBI has charged suspended TMC leader Shahajahan Sheikh, his brother, and five others with criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder following a mob attack on an ED team in Sandeshkhali. The incident occurred during a raid related to a multi-crore ration distribution scam. The charges involve IPC Sections 120-B and 307.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 16:01 IST
TMC Leader Charged with Conspiracy and Attempt to Murder in ED Attack
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has charged suspended TMC leader Shahajahan Sheikh, his brother and five others with criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder in connection with a mob attack on an Enforcement Directorate team in Sandeshkhali on January 5, officials said on Tuesday.

The agency's first charge sheet in the case was filed on Monday before a Basirhat special court, they said.

The ED team came under attack from a 1,000-strong mob when it went to raid Sheikh's house in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal. It had also gone to arrest Sheikh because of his alleged close links with arrested former state food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, under the scanner in the scam, they said. The charge sheet is against seven persons, including Sheikh, his brother Alomgir and associates Jiauddin Mollah, Mafujar Mollah, and Didarbaksh Mollah, they said.

The CBI has invoked IPC Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 307 (attempt to murder) on the accused besides rioting and unlawful among a number of other charges, they said.

Sandeshkhali, a riverine island around 80 km from Kolkata, has been in the news after local women alleged land-grabbing and sexual abuse by Sheikh and his men, who are involved in fish farming and trading.

The CBI has taken over investigation in three cases related to incidents on January 5.

Sheikh was arrested by the state police on February 29 and the CBI took him under its custody on March 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024