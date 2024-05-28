Left Menu

Public Road Namaz Incites VHP's Hanuman Chalisa Protest

In Mangaluru, unidentified individuals performed namaz on a public road, prompting backlash from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The VHP threatened to recite Hanuman Chalisa at similar occurrences. The Mangaluru East police have filed a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-05-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 20:22 IST
A group of unidentified people performed namaz (Islamic prayer) on a public road in front of a mosque in Kankanady, drawing an angry response from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad which said it would conduct Hanuman Chalisa on the road.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on May 24. It caused inconvenience to commuters, as they had to take a long detour.

The Mangaluru East police filed a case on its own against the people involved and started an investigation.

The VHP's Regional Joint Secretary, Sharan Pumpwell, demanded that the district authorities should act immediately. He said if these incidents are repeated, then they will hold Hanuman Chalisa mass recitations at the locations where roads are closed for namaz. Sriram Sena has also harshly denounced the incident.

