Maharashtra Congress Forms Committees to Tackle Drought Crisis
The Congress in Maharashtra has established division-wise committees to address drought-affected areas. These committees will tour the regions and submit reports to district collectors. The worst-affected areas include 24 talukas in 15 districts, predominantly in Marathwada. State unit chief Nana Patole and other senior leaders will head these committees.
The Congress in Maharashtra on Tuesday set up division-wise committees which will tour the areas reeling under drought-like conditions and take stock of issues faced by farmers.
These panels will submit memorandums to the respective district collectors, as per a party release.
Notably, 24 talukas in 15 districts are facing severe drought conditions and water tankers have been pressed into service in over 3,000 villages. The situation is severe in the Marathwada region.
The Marathwada committee will be headed by state unit chief Nana Patole, the North Maharashtra committee by Balasaheb Thorat, while opposition leader Vijay Waddetiwar will be in charge of the Nagpur division.
Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan will head the western Maharashtra team, Naseem Khan the Konkan division and Amravati division by Yashomati Thakur, the party statement said.
Senior leaders, elected representatives, and office-bearers will be the members of these committees.
