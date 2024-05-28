Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Forms Committees to Tackle Drought Crisis

The Congress in Maharashtra has established division-wise committees to address drought-affected areas. These committees will tour the regions and submit reports to district collectors. The worst-affected areas include 24 talukas in 15 districts, predominantly in Marathwada. State unit chief Nana Patole and other senior leaders will head these committees.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 20:44 IST
Maharashtra Congress Forms Committees to Tackle Drought Crisis
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress in Maharashtra on Tuesday set up division-wise committees which will tour the areas reeling under drought-like conditions and take stock of issues faced by farmers.

These panels will submit memorandums to the respective district collectors, as per a party release.

Notably, 24 talukas in 15 districts are facing severe drought conditions and water tankers have been pressed into service in over 3,000 villages. The situation is severe in the Marathwada region.

The Marathwada committee will be headed by state unit chief Nana Patole, the North Maharashtra committee by Balasaheb Thorat, while opposition leader Vijay Waddetiwar will be in charge of the Nagpur division.

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan will head the western Maharashtra team, Naseem Khan the Konkan division and Amravati division by Yashomati Thakur, the party statement said.

Senior leaders, elected representatives, and office-bearers will be the members of these committees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024