U.S. Military Halts Gaza Aid Shipments Due to Weather-Damaged Pier
The U.S. military has temporarily suspended aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip by sea after severe weather damaged the pier. The decision is based on reports from various unnamed officials. An official announcement is anticipated later on Tuesday.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 21:50 IST
United States
- United States
The U.S. military has suspended aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip by sea after bad weather damaged the temporary pier it had set up on the enclave's coast, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed officials.
The U.S. military is expected to make the announcement later on Tuesday, NBC said in its report, which cited a United Nations official, a U.S. official and an Israeli official. (Writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Rami Ayyub)
