U.S. Military Halts Gaza Aid Shipments Due to Weather-Damaged Pier

The U.S. military has suspended aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip by sea after bad weather damaged the temporary pier it had set up on the enclave's coast, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed officials.

The U.S. military is expected to make the announcement later on Tuesday, NBC said in its report, which cited a United Nations official, a U.S. official and an Israeli official. (Writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Rami Ayyub)

