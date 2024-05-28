Left Menu

CGE Observes National and Provincial Elections to Ensuring Gender Equality

The CGE's involvement in observing the elections underscores its commitment to upholding gender equality principles and ensuring inclusivity in the electoral process.

Updated: 28-05-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 22:57 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has taken on the responsibility of observing the National and Provincial Elections to safeguard equal treatment and protect gender rights at polling stations across South Africa. Advocate Nthabiseng Sepanya–Mogale, Chairperson of the CGE, emphasized the commission's commitment to monitoring and assessing actions of both state and non-governmental institutions to promote, protect, and advance gender equality in the country, as mandated by the Constitution and the CGE Act of 1996.

Key Observations and Objectives:

1. Constitutional Mandate:

The CGE, empowered by Section 187 of the South African Constitution and the CGE Act, has the authority to monitor, investigate, research, educate, lobby, advise, and report on issues related to gender equality.

2. Gendered Analytical Framework:

During the election observation, the CGE will utilize a gendered analytical framework to evaluate the elections' fairness and freedom from gender discrimination. Attention will be given to vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and caregivers with infants.

3. Observational Role:

A team comprising Commissioners and staff will observe polling stations across all provinces to assess the elections' transparency, fairness, and absence of gender discrimination.

4. Focus Areas:

The CGE's observation will particularly focus on ensuring that pregnant women, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and caregivers with infants are not disadvantaged or discriminated against during the electoral process.

5. Cooperation and Support:

Sepanya–Mogale expressed confidence in the cooperation of South Africans with CGE election observers, emphasizing their role in deepening and strengthening democracy as mandated by the Constitution.

The CGE's involvement in observing the elections underscores its commitment to upholding gender equality principles and ensuring inclusivity in the electoral process. By actively monitoring and addressing any instances of gender discrimination, the CGE contributes to fostering a more equitable and participatory democracy in South Africa.

 

