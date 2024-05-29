Left Menu

Tragedy in Kochi: Father and Son Suspected Murder-Suicide

A 41-year-old man and his four-year-old son were found hanging in their rented home in Varapuzha, Kochi, on Wednesday morning. The police suspect it to be a case of murder-suicide. The family recently moved from Malappuram, and more details will emerge after inquest proceedings.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 29-05-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 10:46 IST
A man and his four-year-old son were found hanging in their rented accommodation at Varapuzha here on Wednesday morning in a suspected case of murder-suicide, police said.

The 41-year-old man and his son had moved here from Malappuram three weeks ago, they said.

The rest of their family is back in Malappuram.

The man had not answered his phone since Tuesday night and when neighbours came to check on him in the morning, he and his son were found dead, they added.

It is suspected to be a case of murder-suicide, police said, adding that more details would be available after the inquest proceedings are over.

