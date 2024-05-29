Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks: China's Ma Zhaoxu to Visit U.S.

China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu is set to visit the United States from May 30 to June 2. He will hold consultations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell. This visit underscores the ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu will visit the United States from May 30 to June 2, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Ma will hold consultations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell.

