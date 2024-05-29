Left Menu

Black Sea Showdown: Russian Forces Eliminate Ukrainian Sea Drones

Russia's defence ministry announced the destruction of two Ukrainian sea drones by its Black Sea Fleet. The incident occurred in the north-western part of the Black Sea, showcasing the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-05-2024 14:27 IST
  • Russia

Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that planes from its Black Sea Fleet had destroyed two Ukrainian Crimea-bound sea drones in the north-western part of the Black Sea.

