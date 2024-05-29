Black Sea Showdown: Russian Forces Eliminate Ukrainian Sea Drones
Russia's defence ministry announced the destruction of two Ukrainian sea drones by its Black Sea Fleet. The incident occurred in the north-western part of the Black Sea, showcasing the ongoing tensions between the two nations.
Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that planes from its Black Sea Fleet had destroyed two Ukrainian Crimea-bound sea drones in the north-western part of the Black Sea.
